 »   »   » WEDDING PICTURES! Shriya Saran Makes For A Pretty Bride With 'Dulha' Andrei Koscheev By Her Side

A few days back, we have told you that 'Drishyam' actress Shriya Saran reportedly got hitched to her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in an intimate ceremony. Well folks, here arrives the confirmation as the actress's wedding pictures have finally made their way on social media.
If reports are to be believed then the lovebirds had a destination wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan on 19th March. Before taking the wedding vows according to Hindu traditions, the actor had a registered wedding on March 12 at her Mumbai residence. Check out Shriya's wedding pictures right here-
Shriya And Andrei Make For A Lovely Couple
Shriya looked mesmerizing in a beautiful lehenga and jewellery while Andrei looked every bit dashing as a Indian groom. We must say they make for a 'lovely pair'.
Lost In Each Other's Eyes
Another candid click which has the 'just-married' couple looks completely lost in each other's eyes. Isn't this very romantic?
Relationship Goals
We hear that post the wedding, Shriya's better half Andrei Koscheev said some beautiful lines for her in Hindi while the guests rooted for him. He said, "If someone loves you, they love you for who you are. If they try to change you in love, it is not love but compromises." Professing his love, he further added, "Shriya's love makes me better every day." Aww, we can already feel our heart melting!
The Wedding Invite
Meanwhile, here's a glimpse of Shriya's wedding invite for her destination wedding.
A Picture From Her Haldi Ceremony
That's Shriya for you. Don't miss that bridal glow on her!
Colors & More
A picture of Shriya and her aunt from the Holi party before her D-day.
A Click From Their Sangeet Night
Seen here are Andrei and Shriya cheering for their friends who performed at their sangeet night.
Meanwhile, also check out these inside videos-
A post shared by Shriya Saran Fan (@shriyasaranfangirl) on Mar 19, 2018 at 11:33am PDT
A post shared by Shriya Saran Fan (@shriyasaranfangirl) on Mar 19, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT
A post shared by Shriya Saran Fan (@shriyasaranfangirl) on Mar 19, 2018 at 8:46pm PDT
A post shared by Shriya Saran Fan (@shriyasaranfangirl) on Mar 19, 2018 at 10:06pm PDT
For those who ain't aware, Andrei Koscheev is an entrepreneur and a national level Tennis player.
Well, we wish Shriya and Andrei a happy married life!