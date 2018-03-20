 »   »   » WEDDING PICTURES! Shriya Saran Makes For A Pretty Bride With 'Dulha' Andrei Koscheev By Her Side

Shriya And Andrei Make For A Lovely Couple

Shriya looked mesmerizing in a beautiful lehenga and jewellery while Andrei looked every bit dashing as a Indian groom. We must say they make for a 'lovely pair'.

Lost In Each Other's Eyes

Another candid click which has the 'just-married' couple looks completely lost in each other's eyes. Isn't this very romantic?

Relationship Goals

We hear that post the wedding, Shriya's better half Andrei Koscheev said some beautiful lines for her in Hindi while the guests rooted for him. He said, "If someone loves you, they love you for who you are. If they try to change you in love, it is not love but compromises." Professing his love, he further added, "Shriya's love makes me better every day." Aww, we can already feel our heart melting!

The Wedding Invite

Meanwhile, here's a glimpse of Shriya's wedding invite for her destination wedding.

A Picture From Her Haldi Ceremony

That's Shriya for you. Don't miss that bridal glow on her!

Colors & More

A picture of Shriya and her aunt from the Holi party before her D-day.

A Click From Their Sangeet Night

Seen here are Andrei and Shriya cheering for their friends who performed at their sangeet night.