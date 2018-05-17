 »   »   » What Happened When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Bumped Into Mahira Khan At Cannes? Get Ready For SURPRISE!

Related Articles
Actress Mahira Khan, who hails from Pakistan, was all over the headlines when the news about her Bollywood debut opposite Shahrukh Khan came into public and with her innocent face features, even before her debut, the gorgeous actress made place in many hearts. However things went kaput when the political relation between India & Pakistan got sour and Mahira faced the wrath of the same.
But it seems like one can keep Mahira Khan away from Bollywood but not Bollywood from her. Remember how her smoking pictures with Ranbir Kapoor got everyone gossiping? Recently, the actress made her debut at Festival De Cannes to represent the giant cosmetic brand 'L'Oreal' and was seen bumping into Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during her photoshoot. What happened next will surely leave you aww'ing over these two actresses.
Mahira & Aish Talked About Their Kids
In an interview with mail Today, Mahira spoke about her impromptu meet with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and told, "Aishwarya came and hugged me. She gave me a long hug and I told her that it's the warmest hug anyone has given me really in a long time. So that was really sweet of her. Then we talked about our kids."
Power Girl!
On a related note, have a look at super-stunning pictures of Mahira Khan that took the Internet by storm. For the first time, Mahira Khan was seen experimenting with her look and boy we loved every bit of it.
No Make-up Yet So Pretty
Mahira Khan is seen here in a minimal make-up but no one would say that she's not looking pretty. That minimal make-up is doing wonders of Mahira's face and this picture is a proof!
Boss Lady!
Mahira Khan strikes a pose looking all cool in a pair of denims, paired with a white top.
Uff!
If this smiling picture of Mahira Khan doesn't warm the cockles of your heart, we don't know what will.
Mahira With Anupama Chopra
Mahira Khan caught in a candid conversation with Anupama Chopra during her visit to Cannes.
Mahira Meets Sonam
Mahira Khan & Sonam Kapoor, both represented L'Oreal at Cannes and we loved their picture. What about you?
Oo La La!
Mahira Khan knows how to turn heads and we're totally loving this look of Mahira Khan at Cannes.
Red Carpet
When Mahira Khan walked the red carpet for Cannes for the first time and had her fans cheering up for her confidence.
