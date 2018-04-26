 »   »   » What Irked Sonam Kapoor So Bad That She Ended Up Comparing Kareena Kapoor With EX Shahid Kapoor?

Related Articles
Yesterday (April 25, 2018), the trailer of Veere Di Wedding got released and the entire cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania were present at the do. The rumours about Sonam Kapoor's wedding is rife and it was quite obvious that questions related to her wedding, will be targeted at her.
Speaking of whether she will continue working in films, Sonam Kapoor said she hopes her upcoming film Veere di Wedding will bring about a change in the way women characters are treated in Indian movies. While making her point clear, Sonam also ended up drawing a comparison between Kareena Kapoor and her ex-boyfriend, Shahid Kapoor.
Sonam On Kareena Continuing Work After Marriage
"Dilli bahut door hai, and there is a long way to go before we come to a point where we are on equal footing. Kareena, and to some extent I, are setting an example. Look at Bebo, she got married and she was on set. She became a mother and she was back on set in no time."
Sonam Says Nobody Asked Shahid If He Will Be Working After Marriage
"You would never ask a man about the changes that may come into his life if he was getting married. I mean there are stories coming out about me - 'Iski shaadi ho rahi hai', 'Will she be working?' and so on. Will they ever say that about a man? Shahid Kapoor got married and no one asked him if he would go to work after marriage."
Sonam Hopes Veere Di Wedding Changes The Mindset
"No one asks a man but why is a woman subjected to these questions? This misogynistic mindset is what needs to change. Maybe the movie will act as a catalyst. That is the reason it's really crucial that this film works so that we as women get our space and break the glass ceiling in some way."
Sonam On Censor Certificate
The first trailer of the film has the actors using cuss words. When asked about the censor certificate, Sonam said she is not the right person to comment on it.
"This question is better asked to producers of the film. They are not here, there is a reason why they are not here. We don't know. There is nothing objectionable in the film," she added.
Sonam On Aisha VS Veere Di Wedding S
Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor have previously worked in 'Aisha', which also had a female-centric story. Comparing both of the film, Sonam said, "Aisha was a film about a girl and her friends. It's different here.
We're bros in this one and each one of us has an important part to play. This is a story of friendship and I don't think something like this has been made before. My question is, why can't women headline a commercial film that has something to say?"
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Veere di Wedding will hit the theatres on June 1. The film's trailer has hit the right chord with the audience and it would be interesting to see how much the film would fare at the box-office.
