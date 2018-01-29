 »   »   » What Is Anushka Sharma Up To With A 'Sui Dhaaga'? We Have All The Answers

Keep Calm And Sew On

In the above picture, one can see Anushka trying her hand on embroidery stitch. Well, we are eager to know how the final product would turn out to be. Maybe we could expect a picture of that pretty soon from Mrs Kohli?

Varun Dhawan's First Look Too Had Piqued A Lot Of Curiosity

Last month, Varun too had shared his first look who dropped a major hint about his role in the film. If reports are to be believed then the actor is essaying the role of a tailor in the film.

Sui Dhaaga Will Hit The Shooting Floors In February

Currently Varun and Anushka are busy prepping for their roles. In one of his recent Twitter interactions, Varun had revealed that the movie is scheduled to go on floors next month.

Sui Dhaaga Will Be An Entertaining Film

Varun had earlier revealed, " From Gandhiji to Modiji, our country's leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant."

Coming Back To Anushka

The actress had further added, "It's a story of self-reliance that I believe will connect with every Indian. And I am really looking forward to work with Varun and the team of Maneesh and Sharat (Katariya).

Preparation Begins For Anushka

he actress is no stranger to taking up roles that are challenging and exciting at the same time. In Sui Dhaaga, Anushka will be seen transforming herself again to play the role of a self-reliant embroiderer and she has already started workshops to perfect her character before she starts filming.

Some More Details About Her Role

Producer Maneesh Sharma says, "We wanted someone who could effortlessly transform herself into a character who is intelligent, strong and expressive even in her silence. Anushka brings in the authenticity and resilient spirit as a performer and a star. Today, movie-goers want to discover and love characters that they connect with. They want to identify themselves with the story and see how convincingly and truthfully actors translate it."

How Anushka Took The Director By Surprise

"I was surprised how quickly Anushka picked up the craft of embroidery. When I saw stuff she has embroided, I thought someone has helped her. Later I found out that her preparation is not just limited to the workshop space, she is taking material home to get better at the craft. The finishing touches is the thing that gives away that you are not trained at the craft but she realised that much before I could bring it up. It feels great to see actors taking interest in things beyond what the film requires", says director Sharat Katariya.