 »   »   » Here's What Kareena Kapoor Wants Taimur To Become When He Grows Up!

Taimur To Be Sent To A Boarding School In England?

"He has innocence in his eyes, there is nothing pretentious, but yes I am worried about him. I and Kareena have already discussed the stardom he already has around him and we have decided to send him to a nice boarding school in England," said daddy Saif Ali Khan.

The Pataudi's England Trick!

"It will hopefully do the trick. It has done for everybody in the family. Kareena is going to be a very good mother. She will not be impressed if he is spoilt," Saif Ali Khan summed it up.

Constant Pressure!

There is a lot of attention on Taimur nowadays and this might affect him as and when he grows up. So sending him to England for studies is a better option, and of course, his parents know what is best for him.

Leading A Normal Life!

End of the day, both Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan want Taimur to have a normal life, away from all the media attention during his educational years.