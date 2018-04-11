 »   »   » Here's What Kareena Kapoor Wants Taimur To Become When He Grows Up!

Related Articles
Taimur is one of the cutest star kids in the country and people go gaga over how adorable and chubby he is. The pictures of him in Kareena Kapoor's arms looks the sweetest and every parent has a dream that their child should become a proud name all across the country. Mommy Kareena was asked the same during an interview as to 'what do you want Taimur to become when he grows up?', for which Kareena replied,
"I wouldn't want to choose, I hope he chooses," and then paused for a few seconds and further added, "Well, I would want Taimur to be a cricketer." Well, for the record, Taimur's grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a famous cricketer and we hope the little child will follow the footsteps of his grand dad and make India proud in the cricketing field. Until then, let him enjoy his childhood and have fun!
Taimur To Be Sent To A Boarding School In England?
"He has innocence in his eyes, there is nothing pretentious, but yes I am worried about him. I and Kareena have already discussed the stardom he already has around him and we have decided to send him to a nice boarding school in England," said daddy Saif Ali Khan.
The Pataudi's England Trick!
"It will hopefully do the trick. It has done for everybody in the family. Kareena is going to be a very good mother. She will not be impressed if he is spoilt," Saif Ali Khan summed it up.
Constant Pressure!
There is a lot of attention on Taimur nowadays and this might affect him as and when he grows up. So sending him to England for studies is a better option, and of course, his parents know what is best for him.
Leading A Normal Life!
End of the day, both Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan want Taimur to have a normal life, away from all the media attention during his educational years.
