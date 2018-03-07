 »   »   » UH OH! What Made A Composed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan TEARY-EYED All Of A Sudden At A Recent Event?

Aishwarya Reminisces About Her Dad

"With daddy, it had to be about smile, it had to be about celebrating everything that he has taught me, that we have passed on through me to Aaradhya, it had to be about smiles."

Aish On Her Dad & Aaradhya

The Jazbaa actress further added, "The year before was, in fact, the first time, his last, that I celebrated Aaradhya and dad's birthday together. So this year was particularly emotional for us as a family."

Aishwarya On Her Parents

Earlier, while talking about her family, Aishwarya was quoted as saying, I have a very realistic family. I have always sat down without any rebellion or fight and talked out everything with them about each of my decisions."

'Aishwarya's Parents Never Handled Her Career'

"They have never handled my career or had any meetings for me. I always did that myself as in my head, this was my career.

I was a working woman and that's how I approached it right from the beginning. I would be sitting across the table and do my contractual jargon very seriously myself."

'They're Very Normal'

"My parents are not the kind who will be spoiling you and over engulfing you with compliments. They are very normal. You go to an awards function, get your awards and it's back to normal life."

Aishwarya's Mom Appreciates The Daughter She Is!

"There is no sitting around and going on and on about the moment. There is a wonderful normal atmosphere at home. While my mom had never said that to me but my mausis have told me that mum appreciates the daughter I am."

Aishwarya Said She Likes Behaving Like The Eldest Daughter

Aishwarya further added, "She won't gush to me but I am a very connected daughter. I like to behave like the eldest daughter and I thank my brother and my parents for it."

Aishwarya On Her Elder Brother

"He is three years older to me and he not only looks younger, he also behaves younger. I will behave elder than my father, mother, my brother and they have allowed for it.