 »   »   »  Is It This Quality Of Alia Bhatt That Makes Her 'MORE ACCEPTABLE' Than Katrina Kaif To Neetu Kapoor?

While everyone is going gaga over the new-found romance between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, we can't stop drooling over the bonding of Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Neetu Kapoor, who's always been in the news for 'disliking' Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif, is one changed person when it comes to Alia, despite knowing that her son is dating this cutie. Last night, Alia Bhatt also visited Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's residence and the grapevine has been abuzz with speculation of closeness between Alia & Neetu.
Wondering what is it that makes Alia more acceptable than Katrina to Ranbir Kapoor's mommy, Neetu Kapoor? Well, our sources has pointed a major difference between Alia & Kat that explains everything!
Neetu Is Impressed With Alia
A source close to the Kapoor family says, "Alia is one family-oriented girl and she knows that Neetu Kapoor has been a major influence in Ranbir Kapoor's life. Alia had Neetu Kapoor all happy when she openly opposed the idea of 'live-in relationships', while talking about her marriage."
Does Neetu Kapoor Trust Alia With Family Relations?
"Neetu was never in favour of Ranbir-Katrina's live-in relationship yet the duo went ahead and what happened next is known to all. Mrs Kapoor also feels that Alia is very mature than her age and she will never do anything that would hurt Ranbir or his family."
Who Can Forget Neetu's Comments On Alia's Posts?
Ranbir's mom Neetu is nothing far from excited for his son & the young Bhatt! She not only attended Alia's birthday party which was celebrated on the sets of Brahmastra in Bulgaria but she also left some really cute comments on Alia Bhatt's post on Instagram.
Riddhima Is All Heart For Alia Too!
Just like her mommy, Riddhima is also leaving no stones unturned to make Alia feel a part of the Kapoor family and sent an exquisite gift to Alia which was a beautifully shining bracelet.
Coming Back To Katrina's Equation With The Kapoors
It seems post the release of Jagga Jasoos, Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor vowed to never cross each other's path. Despite being under the same roof at Sonam Kapoor's reception party, Katrina & Ranbir avoided bumping into each other and maintained a safe distance from each other throughout the party.
Recently, Katrina Avoided Bumping Into Neetu Kapoor
Not so long ago, when Katrina Kaif was practising for the Dabangg Tour at a popular sports bar that also houses the gastropub, Ranbir's mommy Neetu Kapoor was seen arriving to have lunch with her friends.
Reportedly, without wasting a minute, Katrina fled from the spot, avoiding any awkward encounter with Neetu Kapoor!
What About Katrina-Alia's Friendship?
Though the duo hasn't shown any sign of 'awkwardness' yet post the affair rumours of Ranbir-Alia, their friendship is more likely to be doomed. After all, it's not an easy task to see you best friend with your ex-boyfriend, right?
Let us know what dothink of Alia-Neetu-Katrina trio? Do you think Alia will be easily accepted as 'Kapoor Khandaan Ki Bahu' or will she see the same fate as Katrina? Jot down your thoughts below!
