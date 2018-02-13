 »   »   » What's The Connection Between Farhan Akhtar & Sharman Joshi?

Farhan Akhtar and Sharman Joshi would be coming together for the first time for 3 Storeys. However, the filmmaker-actor duo has been friends since childhood.

Excel Entertainment and B4U Motion Picture's upcoming flick '3 Storeys' will mark the first professional collaboration of actor Sharman Joshi with the producer duo Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, though Farhan Akhtar and Sharman Joshi have been friends since childhood.



The thriller will feature Sharman Joshi in a completely different avatar, where the actor is dressed in formals and sporting a moustache with spectacles, the actor dons a distinct look.



The trailer features Sharman Joshi and Masumeh, present an incomplete love story crossing roads yet again in present.



The trailer showcases different stories, each one tangled between their pasts holding secrets in the present. Throwing light on the mysterious stories, the trailer makes for an interesting watch.



'3 Storeys' is directed by debutante director Arjun Mukerjee, who has had a history of AD filmmaking.



The film is set in a middle-class community setting of Mumbai and closely looks at a few intricately intertwined lives making you wonder about people's 'real' faces



The project is helmed by debutante director Arjun Mukerjee, and produced by Priya Sreedharan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. '3 Storeys', presented by Excel Entertainment & B4U Motion Pictures, is an Open Air Films production which releases on the 9th of March 2018.

