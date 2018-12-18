 »   »   »  When A Film Director Called Shahrukh Khan 'Ugly' & Told Him That He Was Not The Hero-Type!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Since the last 26 years, Shahrukh Khan has been ruling over the hearts not just in our country but also across the globe. His humble beginning and success story has been a source of inspiration to millions who dare to dream big. But, this journey towards stardom wasn't an easy one for the 'Baadshah of Bollywood'.
At various occasions, King Khan has always admitted to not having the conventional hero-type looks and at a recent promotional event for his upcoming film 'Zero', the actor revealed how he was once told by a director that he was so ugly and not hero-type that he could be used anywhere in a film-
'I Knew I Didn't Look The Hero Type'
Speaking at the event, Shahrukh said, "I was practical and knew that I didn't look the hero type, nor couldn't I dance like one. In fact, a director once told me that he could use me anywhere because I was so ugly and not the hero-type."
SRK Had Doubts About Becoming A Romantic Hero
Earlier, the actor had major doubts of doing romantic films but it was an advice from late director and producer Yash Chopra that inspired him to become a romantic hero.
But, He Paid Heed To Yash Chopra's Advice
Yash Chopra told him that if he wanted to be a legend, he should be doing romantic films. Shahrukh listened to his advice and that's how he ended up becoming the 'King Of Romance'.
SRK On His Larger Than Life Persona
"I truly believe that the image thing is for other people, not me. That perception or image doesn't mean anything to me. I don't even know how that got formed. I have no idea as to why hundreds of people stand outside my house [Mannat in Mumbai] every day?"
What they are seeing is my films, which is enacted by an actor. He is five feet nine inches, does his job, and goes back home. I can't take any responsibility for where it has gone beyond.
I can't believe in it as that'd be wrong because it would mean that I have started believing in my own myth, and that would be odd," said the superstar in his recent interview with Hindustan Times.
Meanwhile on the work front, Shahrukh Khan's upcoming film 'Zero' is slated to hit the big screens this Friday. The movie also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and is helmed by Aanand L. Rai.