 »   »   »  When A Film Director Called Shahrukh Khan 'Ugly' & Told Him That He Was Not The Hero-Type!

'I Knew I Didn't Look The Hero Type'

Speaking at the event, Shahrukh said, "I was practical and knew that I didn't look the hero type, nor couldn't I dance like one. In fact, a director once told me that he could use me anywhere because I was so ugly and not the hero-type."

SRK Had Doubts About Becoming A Romantic Hero

Earlier, the actor had major doubts of doing romantic films but it was an advice from late director and producer Yash Chopra that inspired him to become a romantic hero.

But, He Paid Heed To Yash Chopra's Advice

Yash Chopra told him that if he wanted to be a legend, he should be doing romantic films. Shahrukh listened to his advice and that's how he ended up becoming the 'King Of Romance'.

SRK On His Larger Than Life Persona

"I truly believe that the image thing is for other people, not me. That perception or image doesn't mean anything to me. I don't even know how that got formed. I have no idea as to why hundreds of people stand outside my house [Mannat in Mumbai] every day?"

What they are seeing is my films, which is enacted by an actor. He is five feet nine inches, does his job, and goes back home. I can't take any responsibility for where it has gone beyond.

I can't believe in it as that'd be wrong because it would mean that I have started believing in my own myth, and that would be odd," said the superstar in his recent interview with Hindustan Times.