 »   »   »  When A Lady Slapped Abhishek Bachchan Outside A Theatre & Told Him To Stop Acting!

Related Articles
- A Guy Shamed & Blamed Abhishek Bachchan For Manmarziyaan Being A FLOP: The Actor FIRES Back At Him
-
- Manmarziyaan Fiasco: Abhishek Bachchan Refuses To Take Anurag Kashyap’s Side Over Smoking Scene
- Abhishek Bachchan Doesn’t Want To Make Aaradhya Feel Awkward; Will Avoid Doing This!
- Taapsee Pannu Trolls People Who Protested The 'Smoking Scene' In Manmarziyaan! View Tweets
- Manmarziyaan Film-makers Delete 3 Scenes Which Hurt Sikh Sentiments
- Abhishek Bachchan Doesn't Like Aaradhya Getting Papped; Says, 'Let Her Grow Up & Decide'!
- Is Navya Naveli Nanda Planning To Work In Bollywood? Abhishek Bachchan Answers
- Taapsee Pannu To Marry Her Boyfriend Mathias Boe By The End Of The Year? Read Details!
- Manmarziyaan Weekend Collection: Film Mints Rs. 14.33 Crores In 3 Days!
- Manmarziyaan: Abhishek Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu-Vicky Kaushal Film Gets A Thumbs Up From The Audience!
- Manmarziyaan Movie Review: Anurag Kashyap Paints Love On The Canvas In Its Truest Form!
- Manmarziyaan vs Mitron Box Office Predictions: Which Film Will Entice The Audience?
Shocked? So are we! Abhishek Bachchan, who is back on the silver screen after taking a two-year sabbatical, talked about an unfortunate incident recently at the Jagran Film Summit. The actor revealed that once a lady slapped him outside a movie theatre for embarrassing his family's name. He said, "Yes, it is true...disgruntled customer I guess (laughs). It was a tough time.''
Here's What Happened
He added, "I had once gone to Gaiety Galaxy to see how my film (Shararat) was doing; a lady came out and slapped me and said you're embarrassing your family's name, stop acting. Thankfully, I'm able to laugh about it today, but at that point, it was not a very good feeling."
When Asked About Aishwarya's Reaction After Watching His Film
At the same event, Abhishek also revealed how his family reacted to his recently released film Manmarziyaan. "What did Aishwarya feel about Robbie? She said you are a very good actor (laughs). She enjoyed it, she enjoyed it very much.''
She Saw It After The Release
''She'd been travelling, so she couldn't get to see it before release, she saw it after release. So, she liked it very much, thankfully, ya. The family has reacted positively. So, that's good. Yes, he (Amitabh Bachchan) loved it.''
On A Related Note
Abhishek confirmed to a leading daily that he's doing Gulab Jamun with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He said, "It's a heartwarming story. Ash and I liked the script when writer-director Sarvesh Mewara narrated it to us about a year ago. We have been developing it since then, but we haven't put a date to it yet. It shall go on the floors soon.''
Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Adorable Post For Daughter Nitara On Her 6th Birthday Will Melt Your Hearts!