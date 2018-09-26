 »   »   »  When A Lady Slapped Abhishek Bachchan Outside A Theatre & Told Him To Stop Acting!

Here's What Happened

He added, "I had once gone to Gaiety Galaxy to see how my film (Shararat) was doing; a lady came out and slapped me and said you're embarrassing your family's name, stop acting. Thankfully, I'm able to laugh about it today, but at that point, it was not a very good feeling."

When Asked About Aishwarya's Reaction After Watching His Film

At the same event, Abhishek also revealed how his family reacted to his recently released film Manmarziyaan. "What did Aishwarya feel about Robbie? She said you are a very good actor (laughs). She enjoyed it, she enjoyed it very much.''

She Saw It After The Release

''She'd been travelling, so she couldn't get to see it before release, she saw it after release. So, she liked it very much, thankfully, ya. The family has reacted positively. So, that's good. Yes, he (Amitabh Bachchan) loved it.''

On A Related Note

Abhishek confirmed to a leading daily that he's doing Gulab Jamun with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He said, "It's a heartwarming story. Ash and I liked the script when writer-director Sarvesh Mewara narrated it to us about a year ago. We have been developing it since then, but we haven't put a date to it yet. It shall go on the floors soon.''