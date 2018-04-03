 »   »   » When A Superstar OUSTED Deepika Padukone From A Film & EX-BF Ranbir Kapoor Came To Her Rescue!

Here's What Had Happened..

In a rather candid conversation with Filmfare Editor, Jitesh Pillai the actress revealed, "About three-four years ago, I was offered a film which I didn't expect and I felt at that point the film would have done a lot for my career. By just being a part of that film."

Deepika Was Assured She Will Be Roped In..

She further added that she met the producers and they said they're really sure about her casting in the film but they need to ask the actor. Apparently, at that time, the actor was traveling but the producers told Deepika, "Consider it's done."

Deepika Was Swapped By Someone

Deepika further reveals how excited she was about that particular project. She said, "I was very excited and I thought I had it in me. And then I suddenly found out that I was no more in the film and basically there been some sort of swap."

How Ranbir Came To Her Rescue..

In the same conversation, Deepika also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fell into her lap around the same time and since then there was no turning back! She also admitted that YJHD changed the game for her she was so grateful to have reunited with her ex-boyfriend on screen for the same film.

Deepika Also Talked About SRK & Farah

That's not all. Deepika also talked about her debut film, Om Shaanti Om and revealed she never gave a screen test for the film and throughout the shoot of the film, SRK & Farah boosted Deepika's confidence and assured her that she's made for this film.

Deepika, On The Work Front

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in the biopic of Sapna Didi. The film also stars Irrfan Khan and will be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. After portraying the role of Rani Padmavati in "Padmaavat", Deepika will portray the mafia queen inVishal Bhardwaj's next directorial venture.

Deepika On Her Next Film..

"I guess I am drawn to strong characters. I am very excited to play this part. Like 'Padmaavat' was a 13th century old story that even after so many years the power of women is visible to all today. We are standing up for ourselves with dignity. I find her journey so relevant. It is going to be similar with Vishal sir's film."