 »   »   » When Akshay Kumar Got SCARED While Sporting Pink Panties With The Pad On The Sets Of Padman!

By doing projects like Toilet Ek Prem Katha & Padman, Akshay Kumar is ruling hearts & breaking stereotypes like a pro! Who would have thought in their wildest dreams that Mr Khiladi will sport a women underwear so that he can pass a relevant message to world about 'menstruation'.

In his recent interview with First Post, Akshay Kumar recalls a scene, where he had to wear pink panties with the sanitary pad on the sets of Padman and he got scared for a few seconds.



Akshay Doesn't Want To Shock Anyone With 'Padman' He says, "It is chiefly a story of quintessential Indian ingenuity, of the journey of an innovator, and an inventor. Arunachalam is a great man. He used his common sense, nothing else."

Akshay Felt Scared But Only For A Few Seconds.. "I kept looking at the pink panties and then wore it with the pad in it. I got scared only for those 30 seconds," he added.

Do Not Call 'Menstruation' A Sensitive Issue "Firstly, do not call it a sensitive issue. It is a natural process of a human body. It is time to get rid of those taboos attached to it and it is time to treat the issue maturely."

"Also, women should not shy away from talking about the issue and certainly should not whisper about it."



Akshay Feels 'Menstruation' Should Be Celebrated Akshay says, "When you celebrate it, the girl who is already going through a physical and hormonal transition, will feel confident and secure."

Akshay Makes A Valid Point! "But we exclude our women from the normalcy of life during those five days. So from the first experience, women feel that period is something they should hide. So you know where we should start from."

Akshay Mentions Horrifying Ways That Women Use To Stop Bleeding "Women told me that they used mud, burnt ash and dirty cloth to manage bleeding. It was shocking, it was horrifying. I met some foreigners and they laughed at us wondering we didn't know what a sanitary pad was."

"Padman is an important film for our country. Nobody has ever made a film on this issue. Even in documentaries that I saw, sanitary pads are always hidden," added Akshay.



When Akshay Learnt About 'Menstruation' Speaking about same, Akshay said, "I learnt about menstruation only when I was 19-20. I never held a pad in my hand. Nobody in my family asked me to buy sanitary napkin and it's only in the last two years that I came to know about it in great detail."

Akshay Reveals The Sad Reality Of 'Menstruating Women' "I have now learnt that menstruating women are considered ritually impure and polluted, and they are often isolated as untouchables. That they can't touch pickles, enter kitchen, or go to temples, wash their hair."

"Then, too many girls end up dropping out of school because they don't have supplies to manage their periods," he further said.





In the same interview, when Akshay was asked if he has discussed the same with their own son, Aarav, he said, "His (Aarav) mother has explained everything to him. Nothing is hidden in our family. Aarav knows. I am not living a double standard life that I am talking to people about it but I have hidden it from my own son."