 »   »   »  When Alia Bhatt Was Dating Sidharth Malhotra: I Want To Keep Ranbir Kapoor As A Friend In My Life

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's affair isn't only served as a 'surprise dish' for movie-buffs but also has become one hot topic of discussion. Almost every other Bollywood lover is talking about the new couple - Alia & Ranbir and there's no denying that they do deserve all the attention!
While Ranbir has made it official that he's dating Alia Bhatt, the actress hasn't given an open statement about the same. Recently, we came across a video of Alia Bhatt, in which she is talking about Ranbir Kapoor and at that time, she was dating Sidharth Malhotra.
From Shaandaar Promotion
During the promotion of Shaandaar, RJ Malishka presented some photos of the ladkas' of Bollywood for Alia Bhatt's swayamvar. When she showed the picture of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia reacted in a very funny way and said, "I want to keep Ranbir Kapoor as a friend in my life. I have decided."
Cut To Present...
Alia is dating Ranbir Kapoor and we're sure if she comes across this video, she won't be able to stop herself from smiling. Life is so unpredictable, after all!
On A Related Note, Recently Alia Talked About Her Marriage
While speaking to HT, when Alia was asked about her marriage plans, she told, "Right now, I am not thinking about getting married. But honestly, I am not someone who thinks about things. I just go ahead and do them (laughs)."
Was Alia Hinting About Her Relationship With Ranbir Here?
"It could be a very random thing since I consider myself a random person. So, I may make these decisions also at random. I am not someone who plans out my life thinking, ‘Well, that's how it should be done.'
I feel the best things in life should happen when they are least expected. Maybe, people expect me to get married at 30, but I might surprise myself as well and get married before that."
But Alia Is All ‘No’ For Live-in Relationship
"I may be like, ‘Listen, I love you, so let's get married and live together but I will still work.' So, I may get married just to live with that person.
It's also because I don't want to be in a live-in relationship. I don't want to live with someone until I get married. So, it (marriage) may happen for that reason," she added.
Alia’s Personal/Professional Life Is On A Roll
Riding high on the success of Raazi, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh. She has also kick-started the shooting of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.
Alia Is All Excited To Collaborate With Big B
Alia Bhatt could not contain her excitement after Day 1 pack-up of the second schedule of the film. She shared her experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.
"Working with AB has been supreme greatness! Today @SrBachchan packed up an hour before the actual pack up but he stayed back on set just to give ques! I can't begin to explain the amount of things I am learning on set just by watching him!!!!"
She Further Tweeted...
"Yes yes I call him AB cause that's the term of endearment we've all agreed to Thank you for being so wonderful sir!!! Can't wait to get back onto set with you, Ayan and Ranbir for some more Brahmastra madness! @SrBachchan"
