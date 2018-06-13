English
 »   »   »  When Amitabh Bachchan Was SLAPPED By A Langur On A Film's Set For Ignoring Him!

When Amitabh Bachchan Was SLAPPED By A Langur On A Film's Set For Ignoring Him!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Those who follow megastar Amitabh Bachchan on social media will be aware that the actor regularly keeps sharing throwback photos and lovely anecdotes from the bygone days to give his fans some nostalgic bytes. Of course, we absolutely love all of them. But out of all, it was one of his latest posts that left us completely in splits.

    Recently the '102 Not Out' star shared a picture of him feeding a gray langur during the shoot of Ganga ki Saugandh (1978) in Hrishikesh. If you thought that's gold, wait till you read the hilarous incident which transpired on the film's set-

    Throwback Tales

    In the above picture, a young Big B is seen feeding a langur on the sets of Ganga Ki Saugandh. Isn't this cute as button?

    It's Not Always What You See

    Along with the picture, Sr Bachchan also shared a funny anecdote about getting slapped by another rival langur for "ignoring him".

    The Caption Takes The Cake

    Big B wrote, "T 2835 - feeding a 'langur' in Hrishikesh, Laxman Jhoola during the shoot for 'Ganga ki Saughandh' .. until another one came and whacked me on the face for ignoring him .. hahahahaha".

    Man vs Monkey

    Big B had earlier on his blog shared, "This a moment while driving back to our rest house in Haridwar. On the road are these monkeys called 'langoors' ... they have almost white faces and grey skin texture, very long tails which possess the strength of an elephant, loitering about in search of food. When a car stops, they actually come alongside and virtually beg for food to be given to them. I got off the car and fed several of them with gram and bananas, as can be seen by one of them reaching out.

    An almost domestic like script followed soon after this photograph. The other two or three 'langoors' by the side, noticing that my attention was dedicated to this one fellow, angered, jumped up and slapped me on my face .. human like .. demanding that attention be paid to him also ...
    I cannot remember if it was a female ... !!! ha ha ah .."


    B For Bandit

    Ganga Ki Saugandh which released in 1978 had Amitabh Bachchan play the role of simpleton who becomes a dacoit to avenge the death of his mother and bring about the downfall of a local tyrant essayed by Amjad Khan. Three years later, Big B is all set to play a bandit in Thugs Of Hindostan. Time flies & how!

    Big B Will Be Seen Doing A Lot Of Action In Thugs Of Hindostan

    His co-star Aamir Khan had earlier said in a media interaction, "This film also has a lot of action scenes for him. I think it is after a lot of years that you will see Amitji doing a lot of action. So, it's definitely a challenging film for him and he is coping very well with it."


    After winning over our hearts as 102 year man in Umesh Shukla's '102 Not Out', we just can't wait to watch Sr. Bachchan in an action-packed, never-seen-before avatar in Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 13:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue