 »   »   » When Bride-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Opened Up About Her Idea Of Romance In This Throwback Interview!

The date has been fixed! After a round of speculations, Sonam Kapoor finally confirmed that she is all set to marry her long-time businessman beau Anand Ahuja on 8th of May. On Tuesday, the Kapoors and the Ahujas had made an official announcement about it and revealed that all the festivities will be an intimate affair. Yesterday, Sonam's wedding card got leaked on the internet spilling the beans about what's in store at the Kapoor household!
Meanwhile we recently came across an old interview where Sonam shared her idea of romance and bared her heart. Here's what the 'Sanju' actress had to share-
Sonam Confessed To Be A Die-Hard Romantic
Smiling shyly, Sonam told Indian Express, "Romance is not only about a romantic relationship. It is idealism, it is believing that the sky will always be blue, birds will always chirp and life will always get better. I am just an internal optimist."
Anand Is A Lucky Man
When asked what was the most romantic thing she has ever done, the actress quipped, "Little things. Observation. Understanding. The kind of coffee you drink. All of these are more romantic than the grand gestures."
What Daddy Anil Kapoor Had To Say About Sonam
"There are times when we have to control her from talking and tell her to think and talk," he revealed about his doting daughter.
Sonam Doesn't Believe In Wearing Her Heart On The Sleeve
"There's one thing that I have been sure about from the day I joined industry was to never delve into my personal life. I just don't talk about it. I think it is the sacred part of my life and I can give you my opinion on anything. I don't hide anything but at the same time, I don't believe in having a conversation about my private life. I think you should have control over something at least," the actress said when asked about her wedding plans.
She Admits Doing Everything With Class And Sass
"I have signed up for my life to be public but my partner or someone connected to me has not done that. I can talk everything about myself but when it involves someone else, I don't have the liberty to do that."
Well, talking about marriage, Sonam's wedding is going to be a two-day affair with the mehendi ceremony on 7th May followed by the wedding and party on 8th May.
