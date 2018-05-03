 »   »   » When Bride-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Opened Up About Her Idea Of Romance In This Throwback Interview!

Sonam Confessed To Be A Die-Hard Romantic

Smiling shyly, Sonam told Indian Express, "Romance is not only about a romantic relationship. It is idealism, it is believing that the sky will always be blue, birds will always chirp and life will always get better. I am just an internal optimist."



Anand Is A Lucky Man

When asked what was the most romantic thing she has ever done, the actress quipped, "Little things. Observation. Understanding. The kind of coffee you drink. All of these are more romantic than the grand gestures."



What Daddy Anil Kapoor Had To Say About Sonam

"There are times when we have to control her from talking and tell her to think and talk," he revealed about his doting daughter.



Sonam Doesn't Believe In Wearing Her Heart On The Sleeve

"There's one thing that I have been sure about from the day I joined industry was to never delve into my personal life. I just don't talk about it. I think it is the sacred part of my life and I can give you my opinion on anything. I don't hide anything but at the same time, I don't believe in having a conversation about my private life. I think you should have control over something at least," the actress said when asked about her wedding plans.



She Admits Doing Everything With Class And Sass

"I have signed up for my life to be public but my partner or someone connected to me has not done that. I can talk everything about myself but when it involves someone else, I don't have the liberty to do that."

