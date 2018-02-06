 »   »   » POST BREAK-UP! When Deepika Padukone Did The Right Thing By NOT TRUSTING Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

When Everyone Left, We Had A Conversation

"I remember we were no longer together that time but before she had signed Cocktail, she was still living at her old home and me and Ayan had gone to her house and after everyone left, I had a conversation with her.''

Deepika Was Confused

''She was confused and I remember telling her that she had a potential to be a very big animal in this industry. I didn't think that Cocktail was the right film for her and I even told her that but she was clear about her choice. But the point is that she had given me the leeway to tell her that."

The Amount Of Love I Have For Deepika...

In the same interview, Ranbir Kapoor had said, "The amount of love I have for Deepika is like family. It's very warm, it's about care, about being proud of her.''

It's Not That Immature Kind Of Love

''The facet of love, care and respect has changed but changed for the better. It's not your immature I love her kind of feeling. It's mature and that's come with age. Also, we have both positively moved on with our lives.''

Ranbir Even Confessed That He Cheated On Deepika

In one of the interviews Ranbir Kapoor had said, "Yes, I have, out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness."

Why Be Committed To Someone

You realise it now, when you grow up and you value it more - why be in a relationship, why be committed to someone when you cannot be committed? I've realised that now.

There Is No Point

''That's why I don't want to jump into a relationship with anybody because ... unless you have a special bond, a special equation with somebody, somebody who you can be committed to, somebody who can trust you, who you can respect, there's no point.''

Those Who Have Come Late

Ranbir and Deepika dated for two years before they broke up in November 2009.