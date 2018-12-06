 »   »   »  When Dilip Kumar Was Advised By Psychiatrist.To Stop Working In Tragedy Films!

English
    Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been a part of many emotionally-charged films so much so that he even earned the tag of the 'Tragedy King' of the Indian film industry. However, working in such genre frequently came with its set of disadvantages as the veteran actor started experiencing too feelings in his real life as well.

    Eventually, Kumar had to consult a psychiatrist, who advised him to stop working in such movies. At a recent media interaction, director David Dhawan shared, "Dilip Saab was called the Tragedy King of the industry as what he most acted in were tragedy films. He started feeling over emotional and began experiencing tragedy feelings in real life."

    He further added, "His mental condition started getting affected, after films like Devdas, etc. So much so that Dilip Saab had to be taken to a psychiatrist who then advised him to stop working in tragedy genre films and work in films with lighter content."

    The actor obviously took the doctor's advice seriously and began working in films with lighter content. That is how his films like Ram aur Shyam came to be about.

    Dilip Kumar who is looked after by his wife, Saira Banu - a well known actress herself, will be celebrating his 96th birthday on 11th December.

