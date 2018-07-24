 »   »   »  When Jackie Shroff Played A Traffic Cop In Real Life On Lucknow Streets, Watch The Video!

Jackie Shroff gets off his car and CLEARS traffic in Lucknow ; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Jackie Shroff is an extremely humble and down-to-earth person and recently, the people of Lucknow got to witness this first-hand. The actor who is currently in the city for a film shooting got stuck in a traffic jam on the roads. What he did next could be done only by this 'Bindaas Bhidu'! Jackie got off his car and took to the road to direct the traffic.

Later the actor took to his Twitter page to share the video, "Lucknow Traffic Control." In the background, we can hear two people say, "Jackie dada clearing the traffic for us." Check out the video here-

Of course, the Twitteratis were completely impressed with Jaggu dada's act. A Twitter user wrote "sahi baat bhidu" while another one said, "Classic Jaggu dada:)". The post has gone viral on the internet.

For those who ain't aware of Jackie's humble upbringing, the actor satyed at Teen Batti in his early days. Speaking about it, he had shared in a Filmfare interview, "I used to live in a chawl at Teen Batti, a humble neigbourhood in Walkeshwar for 33 years. Every morning there would be a long queue for using the toilet. After becoming an actor too, I continued living there. Then it became a problem for producers and directors as they'd be waiting for me to reach the set. So I had to move out. Even today I visit the place. Chawl mein raha hoon isliye aaj bhi Bhidu bolta hoon. I can't forget my roots. When I was a teenager, I used to fight for my friends but never for myself. I'm not a person who's angered easily."

In the same interview, he had also shared about how he used to make shirts from his mother's sarees. Jackie was quoted as saying, "There was a Khadi Bhandar near my house. I'd buy cloth sold at 3 per metre. I'd wear shirts made out of those or get shirts made from my mother's sarees. I'd also have shirts stitched from curtains and then paint designs on them. I had a unique style of dressing from the beginning, which I later brought to films. Like throwing a bandhini dupatta over my shoulder, which became a trendsetter."

Despite all the stardom later in his life, Jackie never let success enter his head and that's what makes him unique from most of the actors.

Currently, Jackie is busy shooting for Sanjay Dutt starrer Prasthanam, a Hindi remake of Telugu film of the same name. He will also be seen in Prabhas's Saaho.