 »   »   »  When Janhvi Kapoor Got A Panic Attack After Someone Commented 'She Can't Act'!

When Janhvi Kapoor Got A Panic Attack After Someone Commented 'She Can't Act'!

    Late Bollywood actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut has been a hot topic of discussion. After months of speculation, it was finally revealed that the gorgeous girl will be sashaying into the tinsel-town with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak which is an official adaptation of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'.

    The trailer of Dhadak released a few days back and received mixed response from the audience. While some could stop raving over Ishaan Khatter- Janhvi Kapoor's fresh chemistry, others couldn't help themselves from comparing with the original flick.

    Recently in an interview with India Today, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her passion for acting, the praises and brickbats received for the trailer and much more.

    Janhvi Wants People To Love Her

    Admitting that criticism affects her, Janhvi said, "Of course it affects me. But up until this point it was like, if they're going to criticize me for how I look while coming out of the gym, I don't really care. But all of a sudden, now I'm a little more nervous because I am supposed to be good at this, right? This is what I've wanted to do. I want people to love me."

    She Is Trying To Do Honest Work

    "The only thing that you can do is work hard and give it your all and hope that that's enough. But usually, you never know. I think that the only thing I'm trying to do is honest work. I hope that one day I will deserve people's love."

    It's Flattering To Get Attention

    "You're criticized even for being 'proper'. I don't think it's anything that I have any right to complain about. It is flattering that people take that kind of time out of their day to give me that kind of attention. I hope one day I do something to deserve it."

    For Those Who Didn't Like Dhadak Trailer, Janhvi Has A Message

    " I'm just really thankful for the love that it's gotten. It's been overwhelming. I hope they [people who did not like the trailer] change their mind after watching the film."

    The Best Compliment Janhvi Received

    "I don't want to say it! How can I dhindora peeto (blow my own trumpet)... A director said that you will create your own style of acting."

    It's Not Always Raining Praises

    "I think I read somewhere I can't act. I went into a panic attack; [thinking] so what is my life all about then! "

    Janhvi On Her Sister Khushi Breaking Down At The Trailer Launch Of Dhadak

    "Both of us were in shock. In my entire life, I've probably seen her crying only two or three times. So we just hugged each other, and she said, 'I don't know why I am crying'. It was a very special moment. Maybe I have done something very, very wrong and that's why she was crying!"



    Sridevi Had A Special Advice For Janhvi

    "My mom always used to say that in order to be a good actor, you need to be a good person. Because the camera is very smart. If you're not a good person, if you're fake, it shows. If your heart is not clean, it is visible," recalled Janhvi.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 10:13 [IST]
