 »   »   »  When Janhvi Kapoor Thought She Was Going To Lose Her Mind After Sridevi's Demise!

Janhvi Is Yet To Come To Terms With Her Mother's Death

"No. I haven't got around the acceptance stage yet. It's just that there hasn't been time or I haven't allowed myself the time to come to terms with everything. There's a stage of denial that we're all going through," the actress was quoted as saying.



This Will Tear You Up!

Janhvi said, "I wanted to shoot the next day (after the cremation). But the shoot got cancelled. I was like, No, I must go back, I need to be on the set."



Why Dhadak Was Important For Her During That Tough Phase

"I thought I was going to lose my mind if I didn't do that. And I would have, promise you, if I didn't have Dhadak. If I didn't have the opportunity to act or be in front of the camera, there would have been no purpose in life to keep me going."



Janhvi Kapoor On Her Celebrity Status

"I don't believe I'm a celebrity. I guess by default, people think I'm worthy of all this attention. It's all a fluke. That's my fear."



Janhvi Was Sick Of All The Attention

"I've never had to see so much of myself, talk so much about myself... I was sick of myself during the promotions. I'd wake up in the morning, look at myself in the mirror and be like Chee yaar...wapas nahin."



'I Haven't Done Anything To Earn This Attention'

"I haven't done anything to earn this much attention. I know whatever attention I'm getting is because of mom and dad and the hype around Dhadak. I cannot take this seriously because it's not mine," Janhvi further added.

