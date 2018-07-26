 »   »   »  When Janhvi Kapoor Thought She Was Going To Lose Her Mind After Sridevi's Demise!

Related Articles
Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her starry debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's much talked about film Dhadak, an official adaptation of Marati blockbuster Sairat. No one was more excited to see Janhvi embark on the film career more than her mother and veteran actress Sridevi. She was initially apprehensive about Janhvi entering the world of showbiz but later on gave in to our demand after she realized that she was in safe hands.
Unfortunately, just a few months before Dhadak's release, Sridevi passed away due to accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub. Janhvi who was busy shooting for Dhadak during that period, recently opened up in a Filmfare interview about how she was in a state of denial during that period.
Janhvi Is Yet To Come To Terms With Her Mother's Death
"No. I haven't got around the acceptance stage yet. It's just that there hasn't been time or I haven't allowed myself the time to come to terms with everything. There's a stage of denial that we're all going through," the actress was quoted as saying.
This Will Tear You Up!
Janhvi said, "I wanted to shoot the next day (after the cremation). But the shoot got cancelled. I was like, No, I must go back, I need to be on the set."
Why Dhadak Was Important For Her During That Tough Phase
"I thought I was going to lose my mind if I didn't do that. And I would have, promise you, if I didn't have Dhadak. If I didn't have the opportunity to act or be in front of the camera, there would have been no purpose in life to keep me going."
Janhvi Kapoor On Her Celebrity Status
"I don't believe I'm a celebrity. I guess by default, people think I'm worthy of all this attention. It's all a fluke. That's my fear."
Janhvi Was Sick Of All The Attention
"I've never had to see so much of myself, talk so much about myself... I was sick of myself during the promotions. I'd wake up in the morning, look at myself in the mirror and be like Chee yaar...wapas nahin."
'I Haven't Done Anything To Earn This Attention'
"I haven't done anything to earn this much attention. I know whatever attention I'm getting is because of mom and dad and the hype around Dhadak. I cannot take this seriously because it's not mine," Janhvi further added.
Well folks, now that Dhadak has worked its charm on the audience and is performing well at the box office, Janhvi has a major reason to smile!