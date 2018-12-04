English
When Nick Jonas Left Priyanka Chopra Teary-Eyed On The Wedding Day With His Emotional Speech!

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' grand wedding at the majestic Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur was a mixture of both, western and Indian culture. The couple whose love story blossomed after they first met at Met Gala last year, had confirmed their relationship with a roka ceremony in August. PeeCee and Nick exchanged wedding vows in a Christian ceremony on 1st December.

    Later, they tied the knot again as per Hindu traditions on 2nd December. As per a report in DNA, Priyanka was tear-eyed when Nick gave an emotional speech after the wedding ceremony-

    Both The Families Accepted & Followed Each Other's Customs Whole-Heartedly

    A source told DNA, "During the Hindu wedding, Priyanka's younger sibling, Siddharth, explained every ritual and its significance to Nick's family."

    The Varmala Ceremony

    "Siddharth and Nick's brothers - Kevin, Joe and Frankie - also had a fun-filled competition where they picked up the bride and groom to a certain height, right before the varmalas (garlands) were exchanged," the source further revealed.

    Nick Was Quite Excited About The Indian Rituals

    "When he was told that the saat pheras imply a vow taken by the bride and groom to spend seven lifetimes together, the latter exclaimed, ‘We should take seven more'. Everyone cheered after he made this remark," the report further stated.

    When Nick Left Priyanka Teary-Eyed On The Wedding Day

    Right after the wedding celebrations wrapped up, Nick took the mic to give a short speech about Priyanka, which left her all emotional and teary-eyed.

    Nick Dropped Some Major Relationship Goals

    A source revealed, "He vowed to stay true to his promise and take care of her forever. At the end, PC was quite overwhelmed with Nick's sweet gesture."

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 9:45 [IST]
