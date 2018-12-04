 »   »   »  When Nick Jonas Left Priyanka Chopra Teary-Eyed On The Wedding Day With His Emotional Speech!

Both The Families Accepted & Followed Each Other's Customs Whole-Heartedly

A source told DNA, "During the Hindu wedding, Priyanka's younger sibling, Siddharth, explained every ritual and its significance to Nick's family."

The Varmala Ceremony

"Siddharth and Nick's brothers - Kevin, Joe and Frankie - also had a fun-filled competition where they picked up the bride and groom to a certain height, right before the varmalas (garlands) were exchanged," the source further revealed.

Nick Was Quite Excited About The Indian Rituals

"When he was told that the saat pheras imply a vow taken by the bride and groom to spend seven lifetimes together, the latter exclaimed, ‘We should take seven more'. Everyone cheered after he made this remark," the report further stated.

When Nick Left Priyanka Teary-Eyed On The Wedding Day

Right after the wedding celebrations wrapped up, Nick took the mic to give a short speech about Priyanka, which left her all emotional and teary-eyed.

Nick Dropped Some Major Relationship Goals

A source revealed, "He vowed to stay true to his promise and take care of her forever. At the end, PC was quite overwhelmed with Nick's sweet gesture."