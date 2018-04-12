 »   »   » When Priyanka Chopra Took A Dig At Shahrukh Khan & Said No One Can Play Junglee Billi Better Than Me

PeeCee’s Quotes From An Old Interview Go Viral

We got our hands on the quotes of Priyanka Chopra from a 2014 interview, where she had said that no one can play Junglee Billi better than her.



She had said, "First of all, I was talking about myself. I've been a part of many 100 crore successes like Krrish, Don 2, Krrish 3, Agneepath, Barfi but other than Barfi, I can't take the credit for the rest."







We Do Agree With Her!

"I cannot say that Krrish 3 or Don 2 is a Priyanka Chopra film even though nobody can play a better Junglee Billi than me! I'm a part of these film-a very important part-but you can't give me complete credit for them."



Coming Back To Don 3

Spilling the inside details about Don 3, a source close to the project had revealed to a leading daily, "The storyline is such that it doesn't need Priyanka Chopra's character. It's likely to have a new cast, which will be locked soon."



But Farhan Refuted The Rumours..

He refuted all the rumours related to Don 3 by tweeting, "Request those who conjure up news about #Don3 without any fact checking to please refrain. It is not fair to raise expectations of the film's fanbase via false news."



Shahrukh, On The Work Front

While, there's no official announcement over Don 3 casting, Shahrukh Khan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Zero. The film also casts Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles and it will also have the cameo of many celebs including Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Deol and Karisma Kapoor.

