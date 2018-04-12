 »   »   » When Priyanka Chopra Took A Dig At Shahrukh Khan & Said No One Can Play Junglee Billi Better Than Me

Related Articles
- Priyanka Chopra: I Came From A Family Where Everyone Questioned My Decision To Become An Actor
- Priyanka Chopra Meets PM Narendra Modi At The Partners Forum 2018!
- Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone Declared World’s Most Admired Women Of 2018!
- Priyanka Chopra Spotted In Delhi, Says 'Women Being Vocal Is Still New To The World'
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She Got REJECTED For A Film Because Of Her Skin Color!
- Priyanka Chopra Gives A Sneak-Peek Of Her Quantico BTS Album & It's An Absolute Treat!
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Starring In Shahrukh Khan's Salute Is Just A Rumour?
- Shahrukh Khan's Don 3 To Have Farhan Akhtar Playing A Cop? Actor Slams All Rumours On Twitter!
- Shraddha Kapoor DISMISSES Reports Of Being A Part Of Salman Khan's Bharat!
- Priyanka Chopra's Colleagues Thought Her Mom Madhu Chopra Was Crazy To Back Bhojpuri Film!
- Zero: Katrina Kaif Turns A Beautiful Bride In Red But Who's The Lucky Man?
Gone are the days when Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra used to share a great rapport with each other. The rumours about their cold war have been rife from past a few years and it seems they are in no mood to solve their differences anytime soon!
Shahrukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra have worked together in Don & Don 2 and in both of the films their chemistry was bang on. Unfortunately, we won't get to see this hot pair on screen, in the third franchise of the film, credits their cold war. A few days ago, insiders confirmed the news that Farhan Akhtar has already locked the script of the film but Priyanka won't be a part of this film, anymore.
PeeCee’s Quotes From An Old Interview Go Viral
We got our hands on the quotes of Priyanka Chopra from a 2014 interview, where she had said that no one can play Junglee Billi better than her.
She had said, "First of all, I was talking about myself. I've been a part of many 100 crore successes like Krrish, Don 2, Krrish 3, Agneepath, Barfi but other than Barfi, I can't take the credit for the rest."
We Do Agree With Her!
"I cannot say that Krrish 3 or Don 2 is a Priyanka Chopra film even though nobody can play a better Junglee Billi than me! I'm a part of these film-a very important part-but you can't give me complete credit for them."
Coming Back To Don 3
Spilling the inside details about Don 3, a source close to the project had revealed to a leading daily, "The storyline is such that it doesn't need Priyanka Chopra's character. It's likely to have a new cast, which will be locked soon."
But Farhan Refuted The Rumours..
He refuted all the rumours related to Don 3 by tweeting, "Request those who conjure up news about #Don3 without any fact checking to please refrain. It is not fair to raise expectations of the film's fanbase via false news."
Shahrukh, On The Work Front
While, there's no official announcement over Don 3 casting, Shahrukh Khan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Zero. The film also casts Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles and it will also have the cameo of many celebs including Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Deol and Karisma Kapoor.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.