 »   »   » SAD REALITY! When Ranveer Singh KILLED His Dream Of Becoming An Actor Cos Of Abhishek & Hrithik

Ranveer Realised In 10th Grade

During an interview with a leading channel, Ranveer Singh said, ‘'The only thing I ever wanted to do was to become an actor. And then it's in around 10th grade that I realise that in the position that I am in the film industry the way it is structured is very nepotistic.''

When Only Star Kids Were Getting Break

''At the time when it was around the year 2000 when I was in 10th grade and I was looking around me the only people who were getting break were sons of actor, director and producers.''

There Was Abhishek, Hrithik &...

‘'There was Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tusshar Kapoor and Zayed Khan, you know everybody had a lineage, there was absolutely no example to go by, to kind of pace, to take a bunt on, that if he has done then why can't I do, there were only Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar and that too years ago.''

So I Said, Let Me Become A Copy Writer

''It was just too farfetched for me at the time at the age of 15 to think that I would get a break in the film industry, so I actually let go of my dream. I said let me become a copy writer and I was pursuing that.''

I Was A Student Of

''I was a student of Mass Media for four years. By chance I took an acting class and they asked me to perform something on the first day and I did. And I felt this immense rush you know that came back to me. I was like men, this is when I feel the most alive,'' he added.

On His Upcoming Film

When asked about Gully Boy, Ranveer told a leading web portal, "It is incredible. It is a story of these boys who come from tough existence. They are a franchise to a lot of people who have got a tough life.''

It Is Closest To My Heart

‘'They found an expression in art and in music. They have broken through as recording artists. It's something I feel for, very strongly and the film is perhaps closest to my heart after Band Baaja Baraat because it is my first film but Gully Boy, is closest to my heart because I am keen to be champion of this cause of trying to grow and develop this most wonderful music scenes which are flourishing and coming out of the streets of Mumbai."