 When Ranveer Singh Played Cupid Between Sara Ali Khan & Her 'Crush' Kartik Aaryan! Watch Video

When Ranveer Singh Played Cupid Between Sara Ali Khan & Her 'Crush' Kartik Aaryan! Watch Video

By
    Ranveer Singh becomes love guru of Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aryan; Must Watch | FilmiBeat

    For those who have been living under the rock, it all began on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan where Sara Ali Khan dropped a revelation that she would love to date Kartik Aaryan. Later at an event when Kartik was asked about it, the young lad replied, "I don't know what to say to that. All I can say is she is very pretty and I am really looking forward to her film."

    He went on to add, "Haan main matlab coffee peena chahunga! (I would like to go for a coffee with her)." Later when Kartik appeared on Neha Dhupia's podcast show 'No Filter Neha', he was asked about sparks flowing him and Sara at a party, the actor had said, I think Saif Sir was also there, so it was all eco-friendly."

    Well, it looks like the news of Sara's 'crush' flew like wild fire in the industry and soon reached his 'Simmba' co-star Ranveer Singh's ears. The newly-married actor decided to become B-town's new matchmaker and made Sara meet his crush.

    A video clip from the award show is going viral on the internet, where as soon as Kartik Aaryan steps down from the stage after receiving an award, Ranveer is seen hugging and congratulating him. He then makes Kartik meet Sara and introduces them to each other saying, "I am glad that you met".

    If that wasn't enough, Ranveer with a mischievious grin on his face, makes a heart sign, winking and laughing, leaving both Kartik and Sara embarassed. Check out the video here-

    Ranveer Singh introducing Kartik Aaryan to Sara Ali Khan. And yes he is rich 😛😛😛😄 #hottestnews 🔥💥 #ranveersingh #saralikhan #kartikaaryan #lokmatmoststylish @rishidarda @toastevents_in @milokmat @viralbhayani

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 17:25 [IST]
