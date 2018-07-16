 »   »   »  When Salman Khan Embarrassed Janhvi Kapoor By Telling Her To Dance In Front Of Katrina Kaif & Others

Janhvi Reminisces An Old Incident

Reminiscing about her childhood days when she'd join her dad Boney Kapoor on the sets often, Janhvi says, "Once when I visited the sets of Wanted, Prabhudeva was rehearsing a dance sequence with Salman Khan and Katrina. I was around 10 or 12 then. I crept into the room where the dancing was taking place."

When Salman Caught Janhvi Kapoor Dancing

"I was so fond of dancing that I couldn't resist myself. I stood in the corner, swaying to the beats of the song. I was busy enjoying dancing and didn't realise Salman (Khan) had spotted me."

Salman Asked Janhvi To Dance In Front Of Everyone

"He called me and asked me to dance in the middle of the room. I went ahead and danced happily, while the others stood around me. Back then I thought they were all appreciating my moves but when I think about it today, I'm so embarrassed!"

The young star also added, "God knows what they would have been thinking!"

Janhvi Was Also Obsessed With SRK’s Om Shanti Om

"I always wanted to see myself on screen. I remember I would watch random movies and was obsessed with 'Om Shanti Om'. I would enact every scene from the film and force Khushi to be Shah Rukh Khan and I'd be Deepika, doing that typical hand wave," told Janhvi.

"Even with the film 'Titanic', Khushi would be Jack and I'd be Rose, and we would say those lines to each other, 'I'd never let go!'" added Janhvi.