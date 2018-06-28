 »   »   »  FLASHBACK: When Sanjay Dutt Asked Manisha Koirala, 'Why Don't You Have A Crush On Me?' & She Said...

Related Articles
- Ranbir Kapoor Is Not Recluse Or Moody- Paresh Rawal Opens Up About His Reel Life Son From Sanju!
- Sanju: Complete Details About ‘Who Plays Who’ In Sanjay Dutt's Biopic!
- LEAKED! Sanjay Dutt's Scene With Ranbir Kapoor From Sanju Goes Viral Ahead Of Its Mega Release
- Sanju First Review Out! Ranbir Kapoor Leaves You Speechless With His Award-Winning Performance
- Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Might SHATTER Salman Khan's Race 3 Collections!
- Before The Release Of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, Check Out 10 Best & Memorable Movies Of Sanjay Dutt!
- Khalnayak Bana Gangster! Sanjay Dutt Reveals The Motion Poster Of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster!
- A True Incident! A Drunk Sanjay Dutt Had Actually Put On A Toilet Seat Around His Girlfriend's Neck
- Ranbir Kapoor: In Sanju You Will See The Price Sanjay Dutt Had To Pay For Being Irresponsible
- Kahaani Mein Twist: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Mother' Wants Alia Bhatt To Play Her In Her Biopic
- SHOCKING SECRET! This Is How Sanjay Dutt Used To Trick Women Into Sleeping With Him
- Maanayata Dutt Knew About Sanjay Dutt's 308 Girlfriends: Dia Mirza Reveals Inside Details
Manish Koirala is all set for her next release, Sanju, in which she will be seen portraying the iconic role of Nargis Dutt (Sanjay Dutt's mom). Interestingly, when she was at the peak of her career, she has done many films with Sanjay Dutt and the list includes Khauff, Achanak, Baaghi, Yalgaar, Kartoos and Sanam and it's pretty obvious that the duo has known each other for decades. In her recent interview with Pinkvilla, Manisha talked about knowing Sanjay Dutt even better while working on this film and the bond she shares with him.
While speaking about the same, Manisha also revealed how once Sanjay Dutt had asked her, "Why don't you have a crush on me now?" and what she had replied.
Manisha Had A Crush On Sanjay Dutt
"He was always a boss. As a child when I was in school, I was his fan. He was the only actor ever, that I was a fan of. As a child growing up, I had a major crush on him. Then, I got to work with him.
He, in fact, teased me during one of my shoots saying, 'Why don't you have a crush on me now?' So I said, 'Now, you are my colleague. There's no messing around there.' We just laughed it off."
'Sometimes Sanjay Dutt Trusts Wrong People'
"I've always have had a fondness and warm feelings for him. I have known him over the years - we have done five or six movies, and he has been the person who is totally all heart. He trusts people and sometimes he can trust wrong people and that would lead him into trouble."
Manisha Calls Mr Dutt 'The Strongest' Person
"He's all heart and kind. Now that I see him, he has gone through so much in his life. He's gone through so much of unimaginable pain and struggle. I see that it has been made him a far stronger person."
'Sanjay Dutt Is Kind'
"He was always loving, there's no change for that. He's kind, which was always there - that's not changed. He has become a much superior actor also. There is a kind of inner strength which I see in him now," added Manisha, while praising Mr Dutt.
Manisha On If She Took Any Advice From Sanjay For Playing Nargis Dutt
"Not really because one Sanju had given a full free hand to Raju sir and secondly when a director is telling a story or making a film, he has a complete picture of each and every actor's entire language, emotional graphs and everything.
I didn't want to confuse that. I wanted to go completely on par with what his expectation was. The only person that I went and kept listening to is Rajkumar Hirani."
Manisha Says She Has Done A Guest Appearance In The Film
"It so happened that we did one scene, then he added another one. It is a small role. It's a guest appearance. It was meant to be much smaller but after shooting with me, he said, 'Let's that also. Can we do this also?' to which I said, 'More than happy.'
Then ultimately, he asked if we could do a song and I said, 'Sure, sir. It's a pleasure to work with you and it's a pleasure to be a part of such a beautiful film.'"
We're so excited to watch Sanju, which releases this Friday (June 29, 2018). What about you?
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.