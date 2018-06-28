 »   »   »  FLASHBACK: When Sanjay Dutt Asked Manisha Koirala, 'Why Don't You Have A Crush On Me?' & She Said...

Manisha Had A Crush On Sanjay Dutt

"He was always a boss. As a child when I was in school, I was his fan. He was the only actor ever, that I was a fan of. As a child growing up, I had a major crush on him. Then, I got to work with him.



He, in fact, teased me during one of my shoots saying, 'Why don't you have a crush on me now?' So I said, 'Now, you are my colleague. There's no messing around there.' We just laughed it off."







'Sometimes Sanjay Dutt Trusts Wrong People'

"I've always have had a fondness and warm feelings for him. I have known him over the years - we have done five or six movies, and he has been the person who is totally all heart. He trusts people and sometimes he can trust wrong people and that would lead him into trouble."



Manisha Calls Mr Dutt 'The Strongest' Person

"He's all heart and kind. Now that I see him, he has gone through so much in his life. He's gone through so much of unimaginable pain and struggle. I see that it has been made him a far stronger person."



'Sanjay Dutt Is Kind'

"He was always loving, there's no change for that. He's kind, which was always there - that's not changed. He has become a much superior actor also. There is a kind of inner strength which I see in him now," added Manisha, while praising Mr Dutt.



Manisha On If She Took Any Advice From Sanjay For Playing Nargis Dutt

"Not really because one Sanju had given a full free hand to Raju sir and secondly when a director is telling a story or making a film, he has a complete picture of each and every actor's entire language, emotional graphs and everything.



I didn't want to confuse that. I wanted to go completely on par with what his expectation was. The only person that I went and kept listening to is Rajkumar Hirani."







Manisha Says She Has Done A Guest Appearance In The Film

"It so happened that we did one scene, then he added another one. It is a small role. It's a guest appearance. It was meant to be much smaller but after shooting with me, he said, 'Let's that also. Can we do this also?' to which I said, 'More than happy.'



Then ultimately, he asked if we could do a song and I said, 'Sure, sir. It's a pleasure to work with you and it's a pleasure to be a part of such a beautiful film.'"



We're so excited to watch Sanju, which releases this Friday (June 29, 2018). What about you?





