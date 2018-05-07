 »   »   » When Sonam Kapoor Said A BIG NO To Casual S*X! 'Need To Be In Love With Someone To Get Intimate'

Related Articles
Sonam Kapoor is set to get hitched to the love of her life Anand Ahuja tomorrow, on May 8, 2018 in Mumbai and right from the beginning, she was very particular about her marriage and the commitment towards it. In the year 2012, Sonam Kapoor attended the 'India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit' and she was asked a question about casual sex.
When everyone thought she might say 'to each their own' and be safe from further questions, Sonam Kapoor ended up saying that one needs to be in love with someone to actually get intimate and stressed on the subject about marriage, commitment and being comfortable with your partner. Well, right from the beginning, Sonam Kapoor had high importance to marriage, and she's all set to step into it tomorrow with Anand Ahuja. Here's what Sonam Kapoor said about casual sex!
No Commitment, No Intimacy!
"That's really relative. It depends on the space that you are in at that point. For someone who has not been very comfortable with their body, when I was younger, it takes a lot for me to be fine with being physical with someone when you are not committed."
Fall In Love First, Said Sonam
"Cause you'd be like, 'okay, I'm being judged about my cellulite' or something. But I still think I need to be in love with someone to have anything physical."
Showing Love & Affection
"It's an expression of who you are. It's an expression of your love and emotions. So I think you need to be really committed, you need to really love that person to show affection. I think being physical with someone is being affectionate and showing love," Sonam Kapoor had summed it up.
Wedding & Reception
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will tie the knot tomorrow on May 8, 2018 and the reception will be held at The Leela. Bollywood celebrities and other well known names will be present to bless the couple.
