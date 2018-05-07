 »   »   » When Sonam Kapoor Said A BIG NO To Casual S*X! 'Need To Be In Love With Someone To Get Intimate'

No Commitment, No Intimacy!

"That's really relative. It depends on the space that you are in at that point. For someone who has not been very comfortable with their body, when I was younger, it takes a lot for me to be fine with being physical with someone when you are not committed."

Fall In Love First, Said Sonam

"Cause you'd be like, 'okay, I'm being judged about my cellulite' or something. But I still think I need to be in love with someone to have anything physical."

Showing Love & Affection

"It's an expression of who you are. It's an expression of your love and emotions. So I think you need to be really committed, you need to really love that person to show affection. I think being physical with someone is being affectionate and showing love," Sonam Kapoor had summed it up.

Wedding & Reception

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will tie the knot tomorrow on May 8, 2018 and the reception will be held at The Leela. Bollywood celebrities and other well known names will be present to bless the couple.