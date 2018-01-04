 »   »   » When Will Bollywood Reveal Its Dirty Secrets: Shruti Seth

If Hollywood took over two decades to speak up against sexual abuse, how much time the Hindi film industry will take to reveal its dirty secrets, wonders actress Shruti Seth.

More than 300 Hollywood actresses, writers and directors including Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett, Eva Longoria and Emma Stone have launched a campaign "Time's Up" to help fight sexual harassment in the film industry and other workplaces.

"I wonder if Bollywood will ever reveal its dirty secrets? It took Hollywood nearly 25 years to speak up, we'll take another 50 perhaps," Shruti Seth wrote.

Several Bollywood personalities like Radhika Apte, Tisca Chopra and Kalki Koechlin have spoken about sexual harassment.

However, It's Richa Chaddha who revealed the most shocking truth to HT, "I don't see that happening immediately given the culture of naming and shaming in our country. But when it happens, as it is happening in Hollywood right now, the entire power structure will change. People, who you see making feminist films and claiming to be progressive etc, they will all come tumbling down.''

She added, "We will lose a lot of heroes and several people will lose their lives' work, their legacies. I think that's what people will attack -- they can't attack them monetarily so they will go after the legacies. And it will happen, I would think in the next four-five years," she adds.

"If someone suffers the loss of livelihood apart from emotional trauma, why will they come forward? In Hollywood,it is easier as actors get royalty. It is very sexy to say, 'Bollywood, ye gire hue log. They do this for work, they are just a cesspool for parties and all. We have a very fertile imagination when it comes to Bollywood.''

''But we refuse to look at others. The press has a role in this - they should not be jumping on a hashtag. The press should be consistently creating a support system for the victim to come forward to say 'this happened to me and he did that'. The judiciary has a role. I once met a rapist who said 'mereko to bus saat saal ki sazaa hogi and then I am back to a normal life', no remorse whatsoever,'' the talented actress said. (With inputs from IANS.)

