 »   »   »  When Yash Chopra Told Shahrukh Khan 'Critics Didn't Like Dil Toh Pagal Hai'

Shahrukh Khan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Zero these days. The actor in a recent interview revealed some interesting facts about his blockbuster films Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Deewana. He said, "I remember I was shooting for another film in Mehboob Studio when Yashji (Yash Chopra) called me. He said, "Beta picture acchi nahi bani hai...it's not good, critics are not liking it. In his greatness, he said I want to come and apologise.''
When We Called Aditya Chopra
''We called up Adi (Aditya Chopra) and he said, "Nahi yaar, wait till Monday or Tuesday." Talking about his first film's success, the actor said, "I remember I was shooting in the same studio and was leaving for home when Rakesh Ji told me, "Picture chal gayee.''
Things Have Changed Now
''I heard it when I was walking back home. I got to know this on Saturday, incidentally. Nowadays, people tell a film's collections beforehand. Information need not be considered as true reaction.''
Talking About Zero, The Superstar Said
''When films are made on special abilities, normally there is an attempt to gain sympathy. In the entire film, we have tried that all the three character never ask for sympathy from the audience or the world. We don't want anyone's sympathy or empathy.''
We Were Worried About The Character's Height
"For the last one year, we have been worried that the character's height shouldn't become the mainstay of the film. In the first ten-fifteen minutes and even after the trailer, you overcome that. That doesn't become a gimmick. Aanand and I didn't want that to happen.''
Zero is scheduled to be released on December 21. Keep watching this space for more updates.
