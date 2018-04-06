 »   »   » While Salman Khan Acts 'Tough' Inside The Jail, His Counsel Is Threatened To Not Appear In The Court

Here's Why Salman's Counsel Was Threatened

Salman Khan's counsel, Mahesh Bora told media, "Yesterday (April 5, 2018) I got threatening SMSes and internet calls warning me not to appear for Salman Khan in bail hearing today."

On The Other Side, Salman Suggests Improvement Inside Jail

Much to DIG's surprise, Salman was rather suggesting improvement for the Jodhpur jail and revealed that he has a special attachment with Rajasthan.

Toilets & Geysers Should Be Improved

According to ABP News, Salman also offered aid for improvising the internal infrastructure of the jail and pointed towards the geysers and toilets of the jail and suggested that they should be improved.

Salman's A Tough Guy

DIG Vikram Singh Karnawat also informed that when Salman Khan arrived he had slightly high BP just like other prisoners .He was also quoted as saying, "Salman is a tough guy and he has adjusted himself pretty well inside the jail".

Salman Denied Dinner

Reportedly, Salman didn't only sleep on floor inside the jail with four blankets, but also refused to have jail food that included daal & roti.

Fans Go Berserk

We all know Salman Khan has massive fan following. Fans who'd go to any lengths for the star, are conducting hawans for the bail of the Superstar. Twitter is inundated with angry tweets over the court verdict.

Fans Support Their 'Bhaijaan'

However, in every tweet, what you will find common, is the love for the Superstar. Despite all the controversies, Salman's fans are continuously tweeting that they're with him and nothing can affect their love for BHAIJAAN!