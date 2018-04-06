 »   »   » While Salman Khan Acts 'Tough' Inside The Jail, His Counsel Is Threatened To Not Appear In The Court

Related Articles
- Vikas Gupta Comes In Support Of Salman Khan On Blackbuck Poaching Case; We Must Say He’s Got A Point
- Kapil Sharma Gets Abusive On Twitter, Later Deletes Tweets & Claims His Account Was HACKED!
- Salman Khan's Blackbuck Poaching Case: Here's What The Judge Had To Say!
- Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan & Katrina Kaif Scared To React On Salman Khan's 'Jail Or Bail' Situation?
- Jail Or Bail? What Will Happen To Salman Khan's Plea Tomorrow In The Blackbuck Poaching Case
- Salman Khan's Bail On Hold, To Spend One More Night In Jail: These 5 Celebs Went Through The Same
- Salman Khan's Bail Plea To Be Delivered Tomorrow, He'll Spend Another Day & Night In Jail
- Salman Khan Refused To Eat Food, Slept On Floor: Here's How He Spent The Night In Jodhpur Jail
- Salman Khan Bail Hearing: Lawyers Prepare 51 Page Argument, To Argue Eyewitness Account Not Reliable
- Blackbuck Poaching Case: Shilpa Shinde, Suyyash Rai & Other TV Actors Support Salman Khan
- Salman Khan Enters Jodphur Jail, To Be Stationed In Barrack Number 2! View Pictures
- Salman Khan's Lawyer: We Are Studying The Judgement, It Just Came As A Surprise
- Tabu Provoked Salman Khan To Pull The Trigger? New Twist In The Blackbuck Poaching Case Conviction
While, millions of fans are losing their cool and also praying for Salman Khan's bail, the Superstar maintains his calm inside the jail and reportedly, acted quite 'strong' even though his life has taken a drastic turn.
In his conversation with ABP News, the DIG of the jail Vikram Singh Karnawat revealed that Salman is a tough guy and since he has been to Jodhpur jail previously too, he did not really face any problem in adjusting to the environment.
On the other side, Salman's counsel received threatening messages. Get ready to dive in the details!
Here's Why Salman's Counsel Was Threatened
Salman Khan's counsel, Mahesh Bora told media, "Yesterday (April 5, 2018) I got threatening SMSes and internet calls warning me not to appear for Salman Khan in bail hearing today."
On The Other Side, Salman Suggests Improvement Inside Jail
Much to DIG's surprise, Salman was rather suggesting improvement for the Jodhpur jail and revealed that he has a special attachment with Rajasthan.
Toilets & Geysers Should Be Improved
According to ABP News, Salman also offered aid for improvising the internal infrastructure of the jail and pointed towards the geysers and toilets of the jail and suggested that they should be improved.
Salman's A Tough Guy
DIG Vikram Singh Karnawat also informed that when Salman Khan arrived he had slightly high BP just like other prisoners .He was also quoted as saying, "Salman is a tough guy and he has adjusted himself pretty well inside the jail".
Salman Denied Dinner
Reportedly, Salman didn't only sleep on floor inside the jail with four blankets, but also refused to have jail food that included daal & roti.
Fans Go Berserk
We all know Salman Khan has massive fan following. Fans who'd go to any lengths for the star, are conducting hawans for the bail of the Superstar. Twitter is inundated with angry tweets over the court verdict.
Fans Support Their 'Bhaijaan'
However, in every tweet, what you will find common, is the love for the Superstar. Despite all the controversies, Salman's fans are continuously tweeting that they're with him and nothing can affect their love for BHAIJAAN!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.