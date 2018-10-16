 »   »   »  While Salman Khan Stays Mum, His Father Salim Khan Tells #MeToo Survivors, 'You Have Already Won'

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Since the last few weeks, the #MeToo movement is on everyone's mind with shocking revelations being made. Bollywood celebrities like Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Kailash Kher, Subhash Ghai, Piyush Mishra, Luv Ranjan have been accused of inappropriate behaviour.
While Salman Khan might have refused to comment on the ongoing #MeToo wave by playing it safe and bluntly shutting it down by saying that he's not aware about what's happening, his father Salim Khan who is known to be quite vocal about his opinion, finally broke his silence on this topic-
Better Late Than Never
While many came out to support the survivors for opening up with their #MeToo, a certain section questioned, 'Why not'. For them, Salim Khan had the most valid response with his tweet that read, "The only defence they have is "Why so late ?" It is better late than never."
'You Have Already Won'
His tweet further read, "You don't have to wait for the result, you have already won great public support. Aadmi pahad se gir kar khadda ho sakta hai...apni nazron se girkar nahin."
Will Salman Break His Silence?
Earlier, when the superstar was asked to comment on the same during an event, he tried to dodge the question and said that he is not aware of the the case. At yet another event, even Amitabh Bachchan refused to comment and went on to say that he is neither Tanushree Dutta (who accused Nana Patekar of harassment) nor Nana to comment.
