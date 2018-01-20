 »   »   » WHO IS THAT LUCKY GIRL? This Person CONFIRMED That Prabhas Is Getting Married This Year!

The Baahubali Star Is Getting Hitched This Year

Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju, one of the renowned actors in Telugu, while talking to the media at his birthday celebration event revealed that Prabhas is getting married this year.



Prabhas Is Willing To Get Married

The actor was quoted as saying, "It is embarrassing a bit to answer this question in every interview. Prabhas will get married this year. He is willing to."



Anushka Shetty Is Definitely Not His Bride!

Recently while talking to a leading daily, reacting to her link-up reports with Prabhas, Anushka had said, "We are just very good friends. And there's nothing between Prabhas and me except friendship. We are definitely not getting married."



Who Is The Lucky Girl?

There are no hints whether Prabhas will go for an arranged marriage or a love marriage. But we are curious to know who's that lucky girl!



He Is A Hearthrob

The actor reportedly received about 6000 marriage proposals in the last five years. But he had been rejecting them due to his commitment to Baahubali franchise.



Meanwhile On The Work Front

Prabhas will be next seen in Saaho where Shraddha Kapoor will be essaying the role of his romantic interest. Post wrapping that film, he recently confirmed that he will begin working on his Bollywood debut film which he had approved three years ago. Rumours are rife that Deepika Padukone has been approached to star opposite him.

