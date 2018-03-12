 »   »   » WHOM IS SHE HINTING AT? Rani Mukherji's Take On Pay Disparity Will Give Major Burns To Some Actors

Rani Never Worked For Money

The actress told the tabloid, "That's not what drove me to work. I worked to be happy."



Acting Is Her Passion

"My parents took care of my finances," says the actor. Her aim was to act well and get appreciated," Rani added.



Whom Is She Hinting At?

Rani said, "Nowadays, a lot of people who don't know how to act are also talking of pay parity. It's important to hone your skills and become good at what you do, money will follow."



She Has A Point

"Actors make money from endorsements or cutting ribbons. Money can come from anywhere," said the actress.



She Does Not Interfere In Her Husband Aditya Chopra's Work

"I have been a very individualistic person. My achievements are my own and my husband's, his own. I think he has single-handedly done what he has done. I have been part of his movies, I have contributed to his productions, but the company is his father's, and it is his."



Rani On Industry's Obsession With Looks

While speaking to Quint, Rani had said, "I have always looked upon my life very differently. At a very young age I saw my father deal with heart problems, so I had become health conscious very early. I think I was in the eighth standard when my dad had a heart attack. He had certain dietary restrictions that we all became aware of.



Whether I was in films or not, I would still want to lead a healthy life. It's more about fitness than appearance. While appearance does make a difference what is most important is not to make yourself look good by going under the knife and doing surgeries. Rather, feel good about yourself internally by being healthy. I feel if you love yourself, it shows."





