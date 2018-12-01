English
 »   »   »  Why Did Priyanka Chopra Choose To Marry Nick Jonas? Adman Prahlad Kakkar Has This To Say!

Why Did Priyanka Chopra Choose To Marry Nick Jonas? Adman Prahlad Kakkar Has This To Say!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' fairy-tale romance speak volumes! The two first came in touch at Met Gala last night. Soon, cupid struck and after a whirlwind love-story, the couple is all geared up to exchange wedding vows and seal their relationship. While the lovebirds are keeping their wedding details under wraps, every single update surfacing on the internet is raising every PeeCee- Nick fans' excitement levels.

    While most of us are completely floored by this much-in-love couple, there are a few who have been trolling them for the 10 years of age gap between them. While the couple remain unfazed by these unsavoury comments, celebrated adman Prahlad Kakkar in an interview with Zoom spilled the beans about why PeeCee decided to marry Nick-

    Priyanka Has Always Broken All Stereotypes

    The adman filmmaker told Zoom, "Priyanka has always broken the mould so why not with her marriage?"

    'Priyanka Will Take Her Chances'

    "Why should she marry somebody who she doesn't like but he is the right man. She is marrying the guy she likes and she says that she will take her chances."

    PeeCee Is A Strong Independent Woman & Is Unfazed By The Society

    Prahlad further said, "As a woman, she always demands equality and that is why I respect her. She is not lesser than anybody."

    On A Related Note

    Priyanka- Nick's sangeet ceremony took place last night at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace. Reportedly, the theme for the evening was 'black, white and silver'.

    The sangeet was a four-hour long event with performances set to Bollywood, Punjabi and Rajasthani songs by PeeCee's cousin Parineeti, and various Indian and international artistes.

    ALSO READ: INSIDE DETAILS: Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Sangeet Ceremony Was A Night To Remember!

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 13:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue