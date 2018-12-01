 »   »   »  Why Did Priyanka Chopra Choose To Marry Nick Jonas? Adman Prahlad Kakkar Has This To Say!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' fairy-tale romance speak volumes! The two first came in touch at Met Gala last night. Soon, cupid struck and after a whirlwind love-story, the couple is all geared up to exchange wedding vows and seal their relationship. While the lovebirds are keeping their wedding details under wraps, every single update surfacing on the internet is raising every PeeCee- Nick fans' excitement levels.
While most of us are completely floored by this much-in-love couple, there are a few who have been trolling them for the 10 years of age gap between them. While the couple remain unfazed by these unsavoury comments, celebrated adman Prahlad Kakkar in an interview with Zoom spilled the beans about why PeeCee decided to marry Nick-
Priyanka Has Always Broken All Stereotypes
The adman filmmaker told Zoom, "Priyanka has always broken the mould so why not with her marriage?"
'Priyanka Will Take Her Chances'
"Why should she marry somebody who she doesn't like but he is the right man. She is marrying the guy she likes and she says that she will take her chances."
PeeCee Is A Strong Independent Woman & Is Unfazed By The Society
Prahlad further said, "As a woman, she always demands equality and that is why I respect her. She is not lesser than anybody."
On A Related Note
Priyanka- Nick's sangeet ceremony took place last night at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace. Reportedly, the theme for the evening was 'black, white and silver'.
The sangeet was a four-hour long event with performances set to Bollywood, Punjabi and Rajasthani songs by PeeCee's cousin Parineeti, and various Indian and international artistes.
