 »   »   »  Why Did Priyanka Chopra Choose To Marry Nick Jonas? Adman Prahlad Kakkar Has This To Say!

Priyanka Has Always Broken All Stereotypes

The adman filmmaker told Zoom, "Priyanka has always broken the mould so why not with her marriage?"

'Priyanka Will Take Her Chances'

"Why should she marry somebody who she doesn't like but he is the right man. She is marrying the guy she likes and she says that she will take her chances."

PeeCee Is A Strong Independent Woman & Is Unfazed By The Society

Prahlad further said, "As a woman, she always demands equality and that is why I respect her. She is not lesser than anybody."

On A Related Note

Priyanka- Nick's sangeet ceremony took place last night at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace. Reportedly, the theme for the evening was 'black, white and silver'.

The sangeet was a four-hour long event with performances set to Bollywood, Punjabi and Rajasthani songs by PeeCee's cousin Parineeti, and various Indian and international artistes.