 »   »   » OOPS! Why Did Sonam Kapoor's Bestie Jacqueline Fernandez Refuse To Apply Mehendi On Her Palms?

Read This Before Trolling Jacqueline

Before you folks jump to any conclusion, let us tell you that Jacqueline had a shoot next day and hence refused to apply henna on her palms. That's not us telling but Jacky herself confessing in one of the videos when mehendi designer Veena Nagda tried to coax her to apply mehendi. Hmm, we understand your dilemma girl!

Swag Mode On

Jacqueline who was super excited for bestie switched on her swag mode and posed for a cool picture with groom-to-be Anand Ahuja.

A Happy Jacqueline Fernandez

The 'Race 3' actress had posted this picture on her Instagram story before heading towards Sonam's abode. Smile please!

Selfie Alert

Jacqueline poses for a quick selfie with her 'Dishoom' co-star Varun Dhawan. while Arjun seems to be too shy of the lens. You gotta' be kidding!

One With The Couple

Isn't this a lovely frame? We love Anand's goofiness in this snap. Sonam and Jacqueline are giving us plenty of BFF goals!

The 'Click-Click' Just Don't Stop!

The pretty actress just couldn't get enough of clicking pictures and we ain't complaining either! Afterall, she is such a sight for our sore eyes!