 »   »   » OOPS! Why Did Sonam Kapoor's Bestie Jacqueline Fernandez Refuse To Apply Mehendi On Her Palms?

Sonam Kapoor's mehendi-sangeet ceremony last night was a star-studded affair! Her family and close-friends made sure that the bride-to-be had a memorable time at the bash. From applying henna on the hand to getting groovy on the latest chartbusters, the guests were in mood for fun!
Sonam's BFF Jacqueline Fernandez too attended her mehendi-sangeet ceremony and seemed to be having a great time there. The actress channelled her inner papparazi and kept giving us a sneak-peek about what was happening inside the bash. While she burned the dance floor with her 'latkas and jhatkas' and was at her jovial best, the actress flatly refused to apply henna on her palms. Shocking, isn't it? Well, here's the reason behind her act-
Read This Before Trolling Jacqueline
Before you folks jump to any conclusion, let us tell you that Jacqueline had a shoot next day and hence refused to apply henna on her palms. That's not us telling but Jacky herself confessing in one of the videos when mehendi designer Veena Nagda tried to coax her to apply mehendi. Hmm, we understand your dilemma girl!
Swag Mode On
Jacqueline who was super excited for bestie switched on her swag mode and posed for a cool picture with groom-to-be Anand Ahuja.
A Happy Jacqueline Fernandez
The 'Race 3' actress had posted this picture on her Instagram story before heading towards Sonam's abode. Smile please!
Selfie Alert
Jacqueline poses for a quick selfie with her 'Dishoom' co-star Varun Dhawan. while Arjun seems to be too shy of the lens. You gotta' be kidding!
One With The Couple
Isn't this a lovely frame? We love Anand's goofiness in this snap. Sonam and Jacqueline are giving us plenty of BFF goals!
The 'Click-Click' Just Don't Stop!
The pretty actress just couldn't get enough of clicking pictures and we ain't complaining either! Afterall, she is such a sight for our sore eyes!
