English
 »   »   »  Here's Why Priyanka Chopra BROKE UP With Her Superstar EX-BF; Dating Nick To Heal Her BROKEN Heart!

Here's Why Priyanka Chopra BROKE UP With Her Superstar EX-BF; Dating Nick To Heal Her BROKEN Heart!

Written By: Staff
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Just like her professional front, Priyanka Chopra's personal life has always been a 'hot topic of discussion'. While, the actress never talked officially about her alleged ex-relationship with this Superstar, rumours have been always rife that their closeness was one of the reasons why PeeCee never dated any other person. However, things seems to change in Priyanka's life as the actress is continuously in the limelight owing to her alleged affair with Nick Jonas.

    Now, an insider reveals, why the actress has finally decided to move on from her relationship with the Superstar!

    PeeCee Puts An End To Her Relationship With The Superstar

    Bollywood Hungama quoted a close friend of the actress as saying, "When this superstar couldn't offer her the stability of marriage, and still wanted the relationship to continue, Priyanka did a very brave thing.

    She put an end to the relationship firmly and moved on instead of hanging on to a relationship with no future."

    Is PeeCee Dating Nick On The Rebound?

    Hush Hush suggests that Priyanka Chopra is indeed heartbroken with the way her last relationship ended and apparently, she's trying to mend her broken heart while spending time with Nick Jonas and giving one more chance to a new 'relationship'.

    Priyanka & Nick Jonas Are All Serious About Each Other

    Earlier it was reported that Priyanka-Nick are simply having a 'fling'. But going by their latest outings and how Nick introduced her to his family, it's anything but a casual relationship.

    'Nick Is Falling Hard For Priyanka'

    A source was quoted by the US Weekly as, "Nick is falling hard for Priyanka, and he is very interested in making things serious really soon. All Nick really wants now that he has a career in something he loves, is to have a beautiful wife and a couple children to boot."

    Nick Thinks PeeCee Is The One!

    The source further added, "He doesn't want to be a serial dater, and he hopes what he as with Priyanka turns into something very important in his life and he hopes that she is the one."

    Though PeeCee's Friends Are All Against 'Nickyanka'

    "Her friends are all warning her that he is a total player, and not to get too close cause he will break her heart.

    So, she is keeping everything light and easy and trying not to get too attached to him, but she thinks he is really sexy, talented and their chemistry in the bedroom is undeniable," had informed a source close to the actress.

    PeeCee & Jonas Might Move In Together As Well!

    According to the latest reports, the duo might move in together to know each other well and to check whether they're compatible enough to take their relationship to the next level!

    Do you think Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's 'hot affair' is strong enough to make the couple walk the aisle soon? Let us know in the comments section below!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue