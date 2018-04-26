 »   »   » Why Sonam Kapoor & Swara Bhaskar Avoided Commenting On Saroj Khan's Casting Couch Remarks?

Actors Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar refrained from commenting on veteran choreographer Saroj Khan's remark on casting couch in Bollywood. Saroj Khan had defended the casting couch culture, saying the Indian film industry "at least" provided jobs and did not abandon women after raping them.

She had said that the casting couch was not a new phenomenon with "anyone and everyone", including people in the government, indulging in it. The choreographer later apologised for her remarks.

Sonam and Swara were asked to comment on the same during the trailer launch of their upcoming film "Veere di Wedding" but the actors dodged the question saying they will only talk about their movie.

"This question is not related to 'Veere di Wedding'. I don't think we should divert from the film. It is necessary that this film gets the relevant attention," Swara said.

"We will answer this on one on one basis. Right now the focus should be on the film. It shouldn't be like 'Swara Bhaskar said this on Saroj Khan' makes the headline," Sonam added.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, "Veere di Wedding", also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania. The film is scheduled to be released on June 1.

On a related note, actress Richa Chaddha reacted on Saroj Khan's comment and had said, "I think people are making a mountain of a molehill. There's a narrative that people in Bollywood are the worst and indulge in malpractices which isn't the case. She meant to say it takes place in all industries, why is Bollywood being singled out?.

The 69-year-old, who has choreographed more than 2000 songs in her career, further said the 'tradition' has been going on for centuries and blaming just Bollywood is unfair.

