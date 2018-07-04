 »   »   »  Uh Oh! Why Sushant Singh Rajput Opted Out Of Chanda Mama Door Ke?

Related Articles
Sushant Singh Rajput has opted out of "Chanda MamaDoor Ke" due to date conflicts but plans to develop his own space movie, according to a release. The 32-year-old actor, who was recently in news for buying land on the Moon, plans to make what he claims would be India's first space film, to be developed via Innsaei Ventures Pvt Ltd, a company a co-founded by Rajput and entrepreneur Varun Mathur.
"Sushant's passion for the Moon and space is second to none in this sphere. He has unparalleled interest to learn more about the universe, and to delve into anything that might help him understand this phenomenon further. However, since there was a lot of up and down in this film, Sushant will not be able give his dates to this project (Chanda Mama...) since he has his hands full with many projects.
"Having said that, it does not mean we won't be making a space film. Innsaei Ventures is quite keen on making a space film and Sushant will be working on this very soon. I extend my very best wishes to Mr Sanjay Puran Singh (the director of Chanda Mama...) and Mr Viki Rajani for this film. I hope it brings them great success," Mathur said in a statement.
The actor is currently working on Abhishek Chaubey's dacoit drama Son Chiriya, in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar. He has also wrapped up the shoot of Kedarnath, which marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan. Apart from Son Chiriya & Kedarnath, he will also be seen in upcoming films, Drive and the remake of 'Fault In Our Stars'.
