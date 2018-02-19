 »   »   » Why Was Saqib Saleem Dying To Go Shirtless For This Film? Here's What The Actor Says

Gone are the days when actors would shy away from exposing. Saqib Saleem, who plays a gym instructor in the film 'DilJuunglee' was dying to go shirtless for his scenes in the film.

And boy, aren't we glad he did it! Well, we just can't stop drooling over the handsome Sumit Uppal in DilJuunglee, all thanks to his chiselled body.



The actor has totally transformed himself for this film which needed a lot of hard work. He spent many sleepless nights to maintain his physique and get those sexy abs!



So, when the time came the actor couldn't wait to flaunt his body. "I was dying to go shirtless in the film. Wherever I'd get a chance I'd ask my director Aleya if I could remove my shirt for that particular scene. Yaar itni mehnat ki hai to dikhni to chahiye," said Saqib jokingly.



Well, we are only glad that the director agreed!



Earlier while speaking to Hindustan Times, Saqib had said he feels that an actor's physical looks should not be the only deciding factor to get good work.



He was quoted as saying, "To become an actor, you don't have to have six packs. Every role demands something from an actor. For instance, I had to get a body of a gym trainer for my upcoming film Dil Juunglee. It is difficult, but if I can do it, so can everyone else. It is just a matter of putting your head down and thinking about what you want."



When quizzed about why we haven't seen him much in recent times, he said, " The kind of films that I wanted to do were not being made at that time, and the offers that came my way were not something I was willing to take up. One has to choose from what one gets. At that point, after Hawaa Hawaai, I thought that it's okay if things are not turning out the way I want them to.



Now, I am getting films that I wanted to do, and people have started believing in me. It takes a while to reach where you want," said the actor.



Saqib will also be seen in Salman Khan starrer Race 3.

