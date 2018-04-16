 »   »   » Will Rajkummar Rao's Omerta Create Communal Tensions? Here's What The Actor Has To Say!

Omerta Will Not Lead To Communal Tensions!

"Not at all! See we are not targeting any community here. It is a very different film. It talks about a person who is an outsider. He is not from here, not from any of our communities. We are not trying to justify anything he does."



There Is No Agenda In Omerta, Says Rajkummar Rao

"Hansal Sir is a very responsible and honest director. It is a brutally honest film. It shows things the way it had actually happened, so there is neither an agenda here nor are we giving any justifications. We are just showcasing you the mirror. We are just showing you the dark truth of this world."



I Am Not Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh

"It is brutal. It is wild. It is like being an untameable animal. I am a very different person from him. I am a fun loving, peaceful guy. I don't have that kind of hatred in me," Rajkummar Rao said to Indian Express.



He Opened Up About The Nude Scene In Omerta!

"Yes, there is nudity in the film, but I am not nervous. I was butt-naked in LSD, my first film itself. This particular scene was very very disturbing for me as an actor. I am not sure if I can even talk about it, but it is not about making love. It is more than that!"



Rajkummar Further Stressed On The Nude Scene!

"Doing this particular scene was very impromptu actually. We decided to do this shot in two days. Hansal sir told me about it. He said let's do something like this, and that's how we did it. In Shahid also, I am naked when these guys are torturing me. Similarly, this too is very real. We have tried to capture the nuances well. With Hansal sir, I can do it because I trust him. He won't make it look vulgar. He has shot it very aesthetically."

